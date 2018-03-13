  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

Jeff Hardy (Credit: Cabarrus County authorities)

CONCORD, N.C --
Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy has been charged with DWI in North Carolina.

WSOC reports that the WWE star was charged in Cabarrus County after being in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. An arrest report says Hardy registered a 0.25 blood alcohol level on a Breathalyzer test. North Carolina's limit is 0.08 percent.

Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, are known as the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz. The Cameron natives won the WWE Raw tag team championships at WrestleMania in April.

Hardy has an April court date scheduled. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.
