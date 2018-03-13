HIDDENITE, N.C. --The Alexander County Sheriff's Department has charged a woman with threatening to bomb East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite.
According to WSOC, deputies said 29-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill told others that law enforcement "better hope they find them (the bombs) before they go off."
School was dismissed Monday at 9 a.m. because of weather and a search of the school, which turned up no explosive devices.
Sherill is charged with one count of felony false report of mass violence on education property.
She was booked under a $20,000 bond.