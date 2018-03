The Alexander County Sheriff's Department has charged a woman with threatening to bomb East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite.According to WSOC , deputies said 29-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill told others that law enforcement "better hope they find them (the bombs) before they go off."School was dismissed Monday at 9 a.m. because of weather and a search of the school, which turned up no explosive devices.Sherill is charged with one count of felony false report of mass violence on education property.She was booked under a $20,000 bond.