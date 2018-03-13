  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print

EMBED </>More Videos

Rita and Joe Such were moving and wanting to get out of a home-security contract they no longer needed.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
When it comes signing a contract, how much do you pay attention to just how long your obligation is and what it takes to get out of that contract?

Rita and Joe Such said they had no idea the troubles they'd face when it came to the contract they signed involving their security system.

Moving out of the house they've called home for years was a big change for the Suches. Besides moving, the couple said a big stress was trying to end the security monitoring services on their home they sold.

They had to sell their Raleigh home because of age - Joe is 95 and Rita is 87 - and she said she could no longer take care of her husband on her own. So the couple moved in with their daughter.

Rita said when she contacted the security company they pay to monitor their home to end the contract, she didn't get good news.

"I called them and told them we were moving because of health reasons," Rita said. "They told me I had to pay $1,600, which was the remainder left on our contract. That's a lot of money for us."

Rita had her son Larry try to talk with the company.

"They were willing to cut the price in half from 1,600 to 800 unless somebody in the family took over the contract, which none of us wanted to do." Larry said.

He said he could understand keeping the contract if his parents were moving into another home, but they were moving in with family who did not need a security system.

Larry reached out to me, and I got in touch with Moni, the company the Suches paid to monitor a system they no longer had access to since selling their home. Larry said that after my calls, he heard from a representative from Moni and they agreed to let Rita and Joe out of their contract with no penalty.

"I'm grateful for you and TV 11 for the service that you offer," Larry said.

Larry has this advice the next time you sign on the dotted line: "Pay real close attention to the contract and make sure there is a way out if you move or become disabled."

In this case, Moni wasn't obligated to cancel the Such's contract without penalty, but it did. The company did not add any comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepersonal financetroubleshootermoneyRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video