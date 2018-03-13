  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case

EMBED </>More Videos

Willie Pearl Mack has been charged in a 2011 rape case.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police said they have solved a cold case rape. Willie Pearl Mack is charged with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in a sexual assault case from 2011.

Mack was already behind bars, charged in an August 2016 kidnapping, robbery and rape. During that investigation, detectives got leads about him possibly being linked to a cold case from 2011.

In that Aug. 8, 2011, incident, investigators said a woman was walking down Person Street and was grabbed and pulled behind a building. She was then sexually assaulted.

Detectives said for some reason, the rape kit for that case had been sitting for years until it was sent off eight months ago to the FBI, which confirmed this week that Willie Mack was a match for a suspect.

Just last month, Attorney General Josh Stein expressed disappointment in the nearly 15,000 untested rape kits from agencies across the state.

Fayetteville Police Department teams up with the FBI through their Sexual Assault Kit partnership, which allows agencies to quickly test rape kits.

"In our department, we've tried to revamp and restructure how we handle all sexual assault cases," said Detective Robert DeShields.

DeShields works on the FPD's Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit. He spoke with the victim and said this break in her case will give her the closure she's been searching for.

"Obviously everything will never be perfect again, but it gives her some sort of reassurance that her journey is coming to an end," said DeShields.

Detectives said Mack did not know any of his victims. The FPD considers him a serial rapist. Mack is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $700,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultcold casefayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video