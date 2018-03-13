  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Tar Heels have new motto: 'Not Satisfied'

The whole notion of redemption took on a life of its own during last year's UNC championship run.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
A year after getting daggered by Kris Jenkins, the Heels were hungry for another shot.

They got it, and made it count.

The question now - with a national title already in the back pocket of cornerstone guys like Joel Berry, Theo Pinson and Luke Maye - can they possibly replicate the drive and hunger of last year's club?

The answer may be found in the team's motto for this season: "Not Satisfied."

Both Berry and Pinson talked about the satisfaction of being champions on Wednesday, and with the knowledge of how good that felt, they're eager to chase down that euphoria again.

For guys like Kenny Williams, who was sidelined during the title run, and Cameron Johnson, who arrived from Pitt ,it's a whole different individual motivation.

The goal though, is the same.
