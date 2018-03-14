  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
STANDOFF

Man escapes hours-long standoff to shop at Walmart, killed by police after returning home

Michael Reynolds (Credit: Indiana police via WGHP)

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana --
A western Indiana shooting suspect involved in a two-day standoff slipped away undetected from a home surrounded by police and went shopping before a tactical team fatally shot him, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael R. Reynolds, 36, went to a Terre Haute Walmart around 3:30 a.m. on March 6 and bought a cellphone and other items that did not include ammunition, Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said.

Officers learned about the trip after Walmart employees tipped them off.

Authorities earlier said Reynolds was suspected of killing Amanda Kerns, 40, following a "domestic situation."

A resident living next to the home where the standoff began nearly 12 hours earlier saw Reynolds slip away but did not tell authorities until after a state police tactical team fatally shot Reynolds at a second home about three blocks away, the police chief said.

Plasse said police learned Reynolds was at the second home around 9:30 a.m. Reynolds was wearing body armor when officers shot him about three hours later after he made threatening gestures toward officers.

The chief said his department is taking steps to make sure an escape from a standoff never happens again.

"We have to be better than this," Plasse said. "If I have to go personally and make sure every window is covered, I will do that."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
standoffmurdershootingIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STANDOFF
Durham standoff: Armed man hangs out window, 'rants' about black oppression
Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff
Fayetteville standoff left a mess of residents' homes
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
More standoff
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos