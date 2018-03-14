  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts

The Wizard of Oz is now showing at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh through March 18. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
There truly is no place like home, as one of the greatest family musicals of all time, the Wizard of Oz twists its way into Raleigh.

The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends. The musical is based on the 1939 film and uses songs from the movie as well as additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

The Wizard of Oz is playing at the Duke Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, March 18.

