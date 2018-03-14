  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABUSE

Man faces federal charges of kidnapping, raping 4-year-old South Carolina girl

Thomas Evans (Charleston County jail)

MEG KINNARD
COLUMBIA, S.C. --
A man is facing federal charges of kidnapping and raping a 4-year-old South Carolina girl that he drove across three Southern states.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says Wednesday a grand jury indicted 37-year-old Thomas Evans Jr. on charges of kidnapping, child sexual abuse and transporting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Evans also faces state charges. Authorities say he picked the girl's mother at random and followed her to her home, where he raped and beat her before escaping with her daughter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The girl was found safely with Evans in Alabama on Feb. 14. He fled from police and was arrested in Mississippi.

Evans is set to be arraigned on the new charges March 27.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abusechild abusearrestchild sex assaultsex abusesex assaultsex crimesex abuse against children
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ABUSE
How to spot abuse and neglect
I-Team: Holidays can lead to grief, loss, and domestic violence
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
More abuse
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos