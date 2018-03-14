  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cary man charged with abuse, murder in mother's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Eric Brunner made a court appearance Wednesday.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary man accused of killing his mother didn't say much during his first court appearance Wednesday on second-degree murder and felony abuse charges.

Murder suspect Eric Brunner lived with his mother, Cynthia, in a wooded area off Highway 55 in Cary.

ABC11 visited the house, which appeared unkempt. From broken gutters to cobwebs and nests littering the windows to overgrown plants cascading down the house.

The lack of care to this home may indicate the types of conditions Brunner's mother may have been subjected to.

Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies said the abuse occurred last month.

According to arrest warrants, Brunner failed to provide his 74-year-old mother with medical care and proper hygiene. As a result, Cynthia Brunner suffered from serious mental and physical injuries.

On Wednesday, Brunner appeared before a judge on felony second-degree murder and abuse.

His attorney said he will plead not guilty.

During court proceedings, his attorney asked the judge if the suspect could continue receiving mental health treatment provided by the sheriff's office.

The request was granted.

Brunner is being held in jail - isolated from other inmates.

He will appear again in court April 4
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
elder abusemurderwake county newsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video