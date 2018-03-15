  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Allen spends time with fans after Duke practice

EMBED </>More Videos

Grayson Allen has received a lot of hate throughout his four years with Duke.

By
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTVD) --
Grayson Allen has received a lot of hate throughout his four years with Duke.

Allen found himself in some "tripping" situations during his sophomore and junior seasons.

It seemed like he was beginning to fall out of the negative light during his final season until the ACC semifinal match up against UNC last week.

Allen was put in a negative spotlight after he bumped into UNC's Garrison Brooks during the game last Friday.

Grayson Allen takes pictures with fans after Duke's first practice of the NCAA tournament.



The Blue Devils are trying to move past that loss to North Carolina as well as the negative attention Allen received from that incident as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

After Duke's practice on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, Allen, without hesitation, walked over to fans in the stands to sign autographs and take selfies.

Although there are plenty of people who dislike Grayson Allen, there were a lot of fans inspired and delighted after having a chance to talk to their hero today.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar Heelsbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video