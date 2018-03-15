Allen spends time with fans after Duke practice

Grayson Allen takes pictures with fans after Duke's first practice of the NCAA tournament.

Grayson Allen stopped to take pictures and sign autographs today at #PPGPaintsArena after #Duke basketball held an open practice ahead of the first round of the #NCAATournament #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/45R7ilfHrv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 14, 2018

Grayson Allen has received a lot of hate throughout his four years with Duke.Allen found himself in some "tripping" situations during his sophomore and junior seasons.It seemed like he was beginning to fall out of the negative light during his final season until the ACC semifinal match up against UNC last week.Allen was put in a negative spotlight after he bumped into UNC's Garrison Brooks during the game last Friday.The Blue Devils are trying to move past that loss to North Carolina as well as the negative attention Allen received from that incident as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA tournament.After Duke's practice on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, Allen, without hesitation, walked over to fans in the stands to sign autographs and take selfies.Although there are plenty of people who dislike Grayson Allen, there were a lot of fans inspired and delighted after having a chance to talk to their hero today.