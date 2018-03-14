An unusual sighting: A Carolina fan at Duke practice

On Wednesday afternoon the Duke men's basketball team took the court at PPG Paints Arena to begin preparation for their matchup with Iona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.The practice was open to the public.Among the crowd there was an older man wearing a Carolina sweatshirt and hat. He had no issue hiding the fact that he was a 'diehard Tar Heel fan.'Ernie Moorer, a Pennsylvania native, grew up a Carolina fan and lived in Charlotte for 16 years.As a former high school basketball coach, he appreciates good basketball and that was exactly what he was doing Wednesday afternoon.Moorer said he has respect for the rivalry and for what Coach K has built.But, at the end of the day he's picking the Heels every time.