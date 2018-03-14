  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants

In 2016 more than 100 organizations in North Carolina, including a number of school districts, received grants from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

According to its "2016 Annual Report," the NRA Foundation gave out $458,785 to about 140 organizations.

Some of the North Carolina districts that received grants include Johnston County, Harnett County, Lee County, Wilson County, the Nash-Rocky Mount School District and the Roanoke Rapids City School DIstrict.

Read the full NRA Annual Report here.
