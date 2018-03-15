  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Signs of spring at Duke Gardens

The gardens are spread across 55 acres on the campus of Duke University.

DURHAM, NC --
After a roller coaster of temperatures these last few weeks of winter, spring is in bloom at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham.

Despite the recent cold snap, the cooler temperatures have actually helped some of the spring bloomers.



"It allows some of the plants like the daffodils and the snowdrops and the cherry blossoms to linger a little bit longer," said Stefan Bloodworth, curator of the Blomquist Garden of Native Plants. "Just now, getting into March, is when things really start to get going, so it's a great time to enjoy those flowers."

Each year, more than 300,000 people visit Duke Gardens, and it's consistently ranked as Durham's Number 1 attraction on TripAdvisor.

Each year, more than 300,000 people visit Duke Gardens, and it's consistently ranked as Durham's Number 1 attraction on TripAdvisor.
