  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs! (WTVD)

Michelle Rogers
Love meatballs and pasta, but your waistline doesn't? Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs!

For more information, including nutritional information head to Michelle's blog.
Ingredients
1.25 lb. lean ground turkey
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons dried chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or 3 cloves, minced)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup quick oats

Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, beat the egg.
Add remaining ingredients except turkey, combine well.
Add turkey to the mixture, and combine well. It's easier to do this with your hands (I use vinyl gloves) than a spoon.
Form into 1.5 balls and place on the baking pan.
Bake for 30 minutes, turning the meatballs over halfway through.

Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecipeCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
How to make 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot
More Community Influencers
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video