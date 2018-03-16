  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cary teen needs your help for kidney transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Mulder

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
The Children's Organ Transplant Organization is trying to help a Cary teenager afford the gift of a new life.

Lauryn Mulder is about to get a kidney transplant, and while she has her donor all lined up, the costs associated with the transplant are likely to follow her for the rest of her life.

Lauryn has been a dancer since she was 4 years old, and she was a cheerleader at Panther Creek High School, but the power to follow that passion has been put on hold as she awaits a kidney transplant.

Her donor? Her own stepfather.

While Lauryn is looking forward to a new life, with a new kidney, she's going to have to take medication for life, and will probably need another transplant decades down the line, all of which could total about $50,000 - and that's with insurance.

It's why Children's Organ Transplant Association is rallying around Lauryn, helping her to raise the money, while she awaits a new chapter without dialysis.

WANT TO HELP? You can donate to Lauryn's cause here

"It was really hard on my body," she said. "It's hard to go from every day you're dancing to now you're just not doing any physical activity."

"Being able to watch her dance on stage and really just light up the stage ... to see everything crashed into a halt is really challenging for me as a mom," Lauryn's mother, Cris Charbonneau, said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantwake county newsteenchildren's healthCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video