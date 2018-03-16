  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SHOPPING

Costco offering special event for members of the military and their families

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week.

The Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.

It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App



The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.

While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.

Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.

You can find a local store and more information about the event here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingcostcomilitaryshopping
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Reports: Toys R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
More shopping
SHOPPING
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion
More Shopping
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video