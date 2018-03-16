Saint Patrick's Day events in the Triangle-area

TRIANGLE (WTVD) --Looking for something to do this Saint Patrick's Day? Here's a list of events going on Saturday.
Saint Patrick's Day Parade
Here are some tips from the parade's website. Also, don't forget to look for out ABC11 crew in the parade!
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where to park: Parking is available at any public parking deck or there is some street parking available on downtown streets not part of the parade route or festival. View their map
Where does the parade start: Lane Street and Salisbury Street
Where does it end: S. Salisbury Street and Lenoir Street
Can I bring my dog: They must be leashed and you must clean up after them
Hibernian Irish Pub's annual St Patricks Day Festival
When: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. (outside), pub open to 2 a.m.
What: Celebrate the holiday. Parts of the proceeds from sales outside will benefit Shop Local Raleigh
Where: 311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
Cost: No cover
Hibernian Pub (North)
When?: Saturday, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
What: Live music, DJ until close
Where: 8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh
Cost: N/A
Raleigh Beer Garden
When: Saturday, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (DJ 2 a.m.)
What: Live music, DJ until close
Where: 614 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
Cost: N/A
Watts & Ward
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
What: Live music (starts at 7)
Where: 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh
Cost: N/A