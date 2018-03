Saint Patrick's Day events in the Triangle-area

Looking for something to do this Saint Patrick's Day? Here's a list of events going on Saturday.Here are some tips from the parade's website. Also, don't forget to look for out ABC11 crew in the parade!When: Saturday, 10 a.m.Where to park: Parking is available at any public parking deck or there is some street parking available on downtown streets not part of the parade route or festival. View their map Where does the parade start: Lane Street and Salisbury StreetWhere does it end: S. Salisbury Street and Lenoir StreetCan I bring my dog: They must be leashed and you must clean up after themWhen: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. (outside), pub open to 2 a.m.What: Celebrate the holiday. Parts of the proceeds from sales outside will benefit Shop Local RaleighWhere: 311 Glenwood Avenue, RaleighCost: No coverWhen?: Saturday, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.What: Live music, DJ until closeWhere: 8021 Falls of Neuse Road, RaleighCost: N/AWhen: Saturday, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (DJ 2 a.m.)What: Live music, DJ until closeWhere: 614 Glenwood Ave, RaleighCost: N/AWhen: Saturday, 11 a.m.What: Live music (starts at 7)Where: 200 S Blount Street, RaleighCost: N/A