  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

St. Patrick's Day forecast, will you get wet?

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the weather for my St. Patrick's Day? We'll go with just, OK.

By
What's the weather for my St. Patrick's Day? We'll go with just, OK.

Whether you're watching the parade in the morning or full-on wearing o' the green till the wee hours of night, there will be lots of clouds around.


Looking at the temps, we start off cool! The parade begins at 10 a.m., and those temps will be in the 40s. Plus, there won't be a lot of sunshine, so bundle up! We will be in the 50s by the end of the parade.

Maybe your day begins a little later. After 3 p.m., we will see those winds picking up out of the southwest 5 to 10mph. Those winds will push the temps up into the mid-60s. I know the forecast picture I tweeted shows lots of sunshine, but that's a model and I just don't see a ton of sunshine breaking through.

There will be enough instability in the atmosphere that you may see a stray sprinkle, but the steadier, heavier rain will hold off until after 8 p.m.

I do think that when that rain finally comes, there may be some thunder with it. Though we're not in a risk for severe weather, those outdoor, late evening plans could get rumbled. So keep the rain gear handy, especially tomorrow night!

Finally, if your party goes a little long, and you have too much of the creature, PLEASE don't drink and drive. My wife was almost killed by a drunk driver, so I take it personally when someone does. And if you don't do LYFT or Uber, here's a taxi number in Raleigh: 919-333-3333.

Use it!!!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video