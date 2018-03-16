  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Company blamed for Outer Banks blackout to pay more than $10 million to settle lawsuit

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative Tweeted the above image on Wednesday, August 3, 2017: "Working to connect the new overhead transmission cable! Timeframe for repair is 2-3 days." (Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative)

The company blamed for the Outer Banks blackout that sparked the evacuation of about 50,000 vacationers from Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will have to pay a lawsuit settlement of more than $10 million.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The class action lawsuit was filed last July after three electric transmission cables near Bonner Bridge were damaged by a construction company building another bridge. That company is PCL Construction, based in Denver.

View the latest court filings here.

RELATED: Read the full lawsuit here (.pdf)

Matt Lee, an attorney from Whitfield Bryson & Mason, LLP told ABC11 last year that he had been hearing from business owners and people who own vacation rentals, who rely on the summer season to make most of their year's profit.

"They're worried, I think they're scared about what they're going to be able to do to make this up," said Lee at the time. "We heard that Governor Cooper was down there today surveying the problem and said that everybody who's lost money or suffered from this should be compensated. Couldn't agree more."

RELATED: OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?

Electricity was restored eight days later.

The district court for the eastern district of North Carolina approved the $10.35 million settlement -- $8.1 million for businesses and $2.25 million for rental and resident class members.

There were three plaintiffs in the lawsuit when it was originally filed but that number has grown significantly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outagenorth carolina newsclass action lawsuitHatteras Island
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Power restored to the Outer Banks by the weekend?
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
NC woman charged after nude photos of ex-boyfriend posted online
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos