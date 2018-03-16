  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

North Carolina woman faces charges in fire death of son with autism

ELKIN, N.C. --
A North Carolina woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her autistic son in a fire earlier this year.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office told local media that Maria Deneane Kidd has also been charged with child abuse in the Jan. 27 death of 13-year-old William Kidd in a fire near Elkin.

The sheriff's office said the woman reported the fire. The boy's body was found when firefighters extinguished the flames.

The sheriff's office concluded the woman's actions led to her son's death. The sheriff's office said conditions inside the home posed a substantial risk of injury and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The woman was being held in the Surry County jail. It was not known is she has a lawyer yet.
