St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh

Thousands of parade goers lined the streets of downtown Raleigh for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.Onlookers in the crowd were not only from the Triangle, Valorie Nelson traveled from out of town to see her grandson and daughter. "He's waiting for the firetrucks!" She said.Indeed firetrucks were present, along with a variety of dogs, people, dancers, and performers.The ABC11 Eyewitness News teams also drove the streets waving with cheer.A variety of characters also on full display, including a spectrum of those in costumes.Ethel Zabel celebrated her birthday at her first St. Patrick's day parade. "I love all of the dancers that are going and the bands have been terrific too!" she said.The parade didn't stop with the final performers. There were food and lots of fun at the St. Patrick's Day Festival down Fayetteville Street.