St. Augustine University student injured in South Carolina shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) --
A 23-year-old who attends St. Augustine University was among those injured after shots were fired in an area known for nightlife in Columbia, South Carolina, police say.

Local media report the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in Five Points.

The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at hospitals.

Two victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, including Howard Boone Jr. from Raleigh. The third victim was listed in stable condition.

According to a statement from St Augustine University, Howard Boone Jr. is a criminal justice major and "was visiting the area with friends and was an innocent victim."

"The University continues to pray for Mr. Boone and his family," said Saint Augustine's University president, Dr. Everett B. Ward. "Mr. Boone is a model student and well respected among his peers."

The annual St. Pat's in Five Points event was held Saturday in the area that's located near the University of South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
