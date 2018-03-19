  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

Raleigh African-American veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday

Millie Dunn Veasey joined the military's first all-black-and-female battalion when women were called to service in WWII.

RALEIGH --
A North Carolina woman believed to be one of the last African-American women to serve overseas during World War II has died at the age of 100.

Millie Dunn Veasey died March 9 just weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday.

READ MORE: Raleigh WWII vet and civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday

Her niece, Elsie Thompson, told WUNC that her aunt's "heart was tired."

After she graduated from high school in 1942, Veasey enlisted in what was called the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. Her unit was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Veasey served in France and England with the unit, which sorted and routed mail for millions of American service members and civilians.

After her return stateside, she pursued higher education at St. Augustine's College.

"When I came back, I was given a scholarship to complete the Masters," she told ABC11 in January while they visited her for her birthday.

She later became the first female president of the Raleigh NAACP.

RELATED: Raleigh WWII veteran gets special delivery from the governor



Before she passed, the war veteran told ABC11 she was always very thankful for the people and support in her life.

According to the Associated Press, Veasey will be buried on Monday at Raleigh National Cemetery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyveteranraleigh newsNAACPRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos