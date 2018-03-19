  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction nationwide calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where appropriate under current law. That from a top administration official.

It's a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Trump's domestic policy director, Andrew Bremberg, briefed reporters Sunday on the plan Trump is scheduled to unveil Monday in New Hampshire, a state hard-hit by the crisis.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdrugscrimeopioidsdeath penaltyPresident Donald TrumpWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Sessions fires former FBI deputy director McCabe
Gov. Cooper wants to raise legal age of 'assault weapon' sales to 21
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
More politics
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos