  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

SC parents charged after teething baby thrown from unstrapped car seat lands on head

Jacob Lowman and Juliana Biggerstaff (Credit: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C --
Two South Carolina parents have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after authorities said a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.

Reports show the infant's father, 22-year-old Jacob Lowman, became irritated when the child started to cry, so he threw the baby's car seat, while he was unstrapped, causing him to "fly out" and land on his head.

The Horry County police said officers went to the home on Wednesday and found the boy with a visible injury on the top of his head.

Lowman and the child's mother, 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff, were arrested and posted their $5,000 bonds on Friday.

Biggerstaff is charged because police said she didn't contact authorities about the child's injury.

The Associated Press and The State contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child neglectcrimecar seatsSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos