The suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of a Hope Mills woman has turned himself in.Police said 38-year-old Cory Ward surrendered to law enforcement Sunday after being wanted for killing 26-year-old Quincetta Daniels and injuring 50-year-old Gwendolyn Womack on March 3.Ward has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains without bound.