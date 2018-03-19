  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Johnston County man arrested, accused of injuring 2 in shooting

Dustin Oldham (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Johnston County man has been arrested after deputies said he shot two people Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near Jimmy Ray's Crossroads Store in Franklin County.

On Monday, deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Oldham and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Oldham was booked under a $250,000 secured bond.

Authorities have not commented on the status of the two injured.

The incident is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to call detective Garrett Stanly at (919) 340-4310.
