  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

The All American Marathon is Sunday, March 25 in Fayetteville.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
Thousands of people will be running the All American Marathon on Sunday, March 25 in Fayetteville.

Last year more than 3,500 runners laced up their shoes.

The race is a benefit for Fort Bragg's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation unit. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the marathon.

The All American Marathon and the Mike to Mike Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.

The marathon path will wind through the historic district of Fayetteville to the All American Freeway before ending at the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Bragg.

The All American 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Main Post Parade Field on Fort Bragg.

EMBED More News Videos

Morgan Norwood reports just days away from the All-American Marathon.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymarathon milesfort braggabc11 togetherFayettevilleCumberland County
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video