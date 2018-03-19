What Will $1,400 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
317 W Morgan St., #409 (Central)
Listed at $1,395 / month, this 959-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 317 W Morgan St.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted.
4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)
Next, check out this 755-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. (at Midtown Parks). It's listed for $1,339 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and a business center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
