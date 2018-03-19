  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach

ABC11 together is highlighting a little league baseball community that's rallying around its coach.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A medical crisis left the Raleigh Parks & Recreation coach Carl Michaud paralyzed, but his spirit remains high.

Sean Degnan, co-owner of restaurant Buku in downtown, said Carl changed his son Finn's, life.

Finn was shy but Carl mentored him, moved him along, and made him captain of the team.

Then one day Carl suddenly stopped coaching.

Degnan found out Michaud had diabetes and faced an infection that would require him to have surgery to remove it. This setback left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Now, Degnan is fundraising to help Michaud and his father, who had to quit his job to provide 24-hour care for Carl.

Sean's brother Casey Degnan, an intramural coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School, ran the Tobacco Road Marathon yesterday in Carl's honor.

The brothers raised over $9,000 to help with funds.

"It could happen to anyone at any time," said Sean Degnan "And when it does you just want to be there for the other family, help take care of them.

You can donate to help Coach Carl and his family here.
