ABC11 is certified most accurate by WeatheRate

ABC11 is WeatheRate certified the most accurate forecast in our area.

ABC11's forecasts are certified most accurate by WeatheRate.

Every day, 365 days per year, WeatheRate employees review the four-day forecasts from local TV stations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. WeatheRate also obtains local observed weather data. The forecast and observed weather data are fed into their patented software, WeatherTracker II, which compares the forecast with the actual observed conditions. Through a series of mathematical calculations, they determine which TV stations have the best daily, weekly and monthly accuracy. Then, every March, they offer our seal of approval to the TV station that provides the most accurate weather forecasts in WeatheRated Cities.
