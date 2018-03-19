  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Scammers are trying to get their hands on your money as people are filing taxes.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
With less than a month to file taxes without facing a penalty, scammers are busy working to get your refund or steal your identity.

Scammers are calling people, claiming to be with the IRS, and threatening to arrest you.

A Fayetteville police officer got a call on Friday.

"I was hesitant at first of course. Plus there was so much noise in the background and with most call centers they have some kinda soundproofing," said Officer Shawn Strepay.

The scammer claimed Strepay, who already received his tax refund, owed the IRS almost $8,000, and if he didn't pay immediately he would be arrested in the next five days.

Turns out, these types of calls are common. ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson found out that IRS phone scams have jumped to more than 1000 percent this tax season, with most callers demanding wire transfers or gift cards to some foreign account to resolve the debt.

"Most of these calls originate from overseas so its hard to track down for investigators," said Strepay. "So the other important thing to remember is they're able to mask their phone calls with a local number so it may be your local area code."

That was the case for Sergeant Strepay, but the scammers had no clue they had phoned a local police department.

"I said I'll be sitting in my office on Wednesday. If they're coming to get me I'll be waiting for them," said Strepay.

The Fayetteville Police Department is warning residents of this reoccurring scam.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

1. Never give out your personal information including name, address, social security number, or financial information.

2. Most reputable companies will never ask you to resolve a debt via wire transfer or gift card.

3. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is so just hang up.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scamIRStaxesFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video