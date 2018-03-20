'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh

A new deli and cafe, offering bagels and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called New York Bagel Cafe & Deli, the fresh addition is located at 301 Glenwood Ave. in downtown Raleigh.
This newcomer--which has multiple locations throughout the country--specializes in breakfast fare, lunch and more.
On the menu, expect to see an extensive selection of bagel offerings such as sesame, poppy and everything. You can also customize your bagel with toppings like peanut butter and jelly, a variety of cream cheese flavors and lox spread with onion and tomato.
In addition to bagels, there are breakfast sandwiches, breakfast platters with eggs and a choice of meat, French toast and pancakes.
If you're stopping by for lunch, look for sandwiches like turkey ranch with melted Swiss cheese, grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato or a Philly cheesesteak with sauteed onions and peppers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With two reviews on Yelp thus far, New York Bagel Cafe & Deli currently has a five-star rating.
Holly K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 15th, said, "These are the closest I have found to bagels that taste like real bagels in Raleigh. I always go with the sun-dried tomato, and I also like the everything egg. They also do tasty breakfast sandwiches as well as lunch sandwiches. Overall, I have high hopes for this location and will be returning often. Bagels are good for you, right?"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. New York Bagel Cafe & Deli is open weekdays from 6am-4pm, and weekends from 7am-5pm.
