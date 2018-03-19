  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Belichick causes stir with visit to NC State's pro day

EMBED </>More Videos

Patriots coach Bill Belichick kept a watchful gaze on top prospects at NC State's pro day.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack are on a roll. A few months after winning the Sun Bowl, arguably the best coach in NFL history visited NC State to get a first-hand look at the outgoing crop of talent.


New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent time watching and giving pointers to Bradley Chubb, who many think will be a top-five pick in next month's NFL Draft.

Chubb was pretty excited to get coached up by a legend.

"For him giving me tips and pointers on how to do a drill and him knowing my name and coming to shake my hand is pretty cool," Chubb said of Belichick.



Of course, the Patriots won't be near enough to the top of the draft to snag Chubb, but there were other guys who had his attention, such as Jaylen Samuels and Nyheim Hines.

State head coach Doeren couldn't help but be tickled (or as tickled as buttoned-down Doeren gets) with the turnout and watching Belichick interact with his players.

"Even our own team watching our guys train with Coach Belichick, the best in the business, just adds credibility," Doeren said.

Pro Day was so packed only one media member from each local outlet was allowed to attend.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpacknfl draftRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video