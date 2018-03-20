Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge

DURAHM (WTVD) --A woman is in the hospital after Durham police said she crashed her car into a bridge support beam (pier) Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Roxboro Road at I-85.
Officers said the woman was driving southbound on Roxboro when she plowed into one of the overpass' piers.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
She was transported to Duke University Hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.
Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and if weather and speed were factors.
RELATED: Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute