Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge

A woman is in the hospital after Durham police said she crashed her car into a bridge support beam (pier) Tuesday morning.The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Roxboro Road at I-85.Officers said the woman was driving southbound on Roxboro when she plowed into one of the overpass' piers.She was transported to Duke University Hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and if weather and speed were factors.