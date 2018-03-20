  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

VIDEO: Woman at center of 2015 California kidnapping case, called a hoax by police, recounts her 'nightmare'

EMBED </>More Videos

The couple at the center of the 2015 kidnapping case the Vallejo Police Department called a hoax is speaking publicly for the first time in an exclusive ABC News interview. (ABC News)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
The woman accused of a 2015 kidnapping hoax in California is speaking exclusively to ABC News.

Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her boyfriend's bed in 2015. Her boyfriend, now fiance, Aaron Quinn reported it to police. But when she was found alive in Huntington Beach two days later, authorities called the entire thing a hoax.

Huskins says Matthew Muller bound, drugged and separated the couple. He kidnapped and raped her.

RELATED: Mother of 'Gone Girl' Boyfriend Faults Police

Huskins spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach in an exclusive interview. She says she hoped to survive by appealing to Muller's sense of humanity, so she told him a story from her childhood. It worked.

"When he opened the car door, I thought this is it. Either I'm going to hear a gunshot and that's it, or I'm going to be pushed off a cliff. I could feel him guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death. And then I heard a door close behind me, and I pulled up the blindfold and I thought oh God, he is going to release me," said Huskins.

Muller was eventually arrested. He pleaded guilty in Huskins' kidnapping and was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year. The couple reached a settlement with Vallejo police last week.

Watch the couple's full exclusive interview on "Good Morning America".
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video