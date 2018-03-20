An employee at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, North Carolina is facing charges after police say he was caught on camera kicking a patient.Murdoch Developmental Center is one of three state-run facilities aimed at serving those with intellectual disabilities.The morning of March 11, a 39-year-old client complained to the staff that he had been beaten by a staff member the night before.Officials then contacted police."Fortunately there was video footage that the investigator could review and found that the suspect had actually kicked the victim several times," said Butner Public Safety Chief Danny Roberts. "One of the times being in the face."The victim sustained minor cuts to his face.Amadou Kalleh, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault on a handicapped individual. Chief Roberts said the incident appeared to begin when Kalleh tried to restrain the client."The residents can get out of hand," he said. "They have behavioral issues and they do at times have to take them under control."But, in this case, Roberts said Kalleh went too far.He posted bond four hours after his arrest.So far, police said they believe this is an isolated incident.ABC11 reached out to Murdoch Developmental Center for more information. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued this statement:"Ensuring the safety and care of patients in our state-operated health care facilities is the top priority of DHHS. After an incident involving a patient at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, DHHS immediately investigated and reported an assault to Butner Public Safety.Since then, the employee (Amadou Kalleh) has been placed on investigatory leave with pay. We are thankful for the quick action taken by our staff as well as Butner Public Safety that helped us ensure a safe environment and quality care for all our patients.Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, NC is one of three state-operated developmental centers, primarily serving 25 counties of the Central Region. Murdoch provides services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), complex behavioral challenges and or medical conditions whose clinical treatment needs cannot be supported in the community. Murdoch operates four specialty programs including children and adolescents programs which are available for individuals residing in all regions of the state."