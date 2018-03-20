  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ROBBERY

3 arrested in string of break-ins of more than 50 homes in 12 counties

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) --
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities with the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Wiggs, 44, Kimberly Adams, 49, and Wesley Narron, 26, were accused of robbing anywhere from 50 to 70 homes.



After a two-month multi-agency investigation, authorities found that the group targeted homes for sale and stole appliances to sell online.

Investigators said they would research the homes online, looking for more expensive appliances like stainless steel stoves and fridges.

Deputies estimate the suspects stole $75,000 - $100,000 worth of home goods.

Authorities said the group faces upwards of 60 charges, each carrying two to three years; exact charges are still pending.
