COMMUNITY & EVENTS

44th annual Crop Walk in Durham

The 44th Annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk is Sunday, March 25 in the Bull City.

DURHAM, NC --
On Sunday, March 25, thousands of people will walk through Durham in an effort to end hunger.

The 44th annual Crop Walk starts at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Duke Chapel.

Last year, the walk raised nearly $150,000, and this year's goal is $170,000.

About 20 percent of that money will stay right here in Durham to support food pantries and other agencies.

This year's theme is peace, love, and respect for everyone.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Crop Walk.

For more information click here.
