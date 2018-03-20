Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

SBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake.

Crime tape is strung up in front of a home in Timberlake on Tuesday.

The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake, in an unincorporated area in Person County.Authorities at the Person County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the incident began when officers responded to an eviction call Tuesday morning on Antioch Church Road.Details of what happened remain unclear, but eventually, shots were fired.Yellow tape surrounded the area as the SBI and the Person County Sheriff's Office investigated.One person was hurt in the shooting. Authorities said they were still in the process of notifying next of kin and could not provide an update on their condition.A witness told ABC11 he heard gunshots about 11 a.m. as he was walking onto his deck. He said the gunfire lasted only seconds."I just happened to be coming out of the door, and then I saw the officers propped - and then they started shooting," Elisha Howerton said. ""I saw three policemen shooting toward that house. They fired about eight shots. That was it."Howerton said an ambulance arrived after the shooting.No law officers were hurt in the incident.In a statement, the SBI released few details, saying only that: "The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Timberlake area of Person County involving the Person County Sheriff's Office."