Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
The brothers and sisters of a Wake County mother found dead over the weekend spoke Tuesday to ABC11 about their heartbreaking loss.



Faith Bevan, 24, was found dead in a ditch near US 401 in Garner on Sunday.

Now her family is calling for justice.

They're coming forward because they want answers. They believe someone harmed Bevans.

Her youngest brother, Justice, said he knows all of her friends and no one knows who would want to harm her.

"Confused. Just confused," said Justice. "Never lost anybody I love, you know. I'm just being strong for my mom and my family."

Justice says Faith was his best friend. They talked about everything.

The family says they last saw the 24-year-old mom Saturday afternoon when they went shopping.

"She was happy," said her sister, Kristen. "She was talking about going out with some friends that night."

Kristen said the young mom was studying Radiology at Wake Tech and was hoping to one day get a job working alongside her big sister at WakeMed.

Sunday morning, her body was found in a ditch on the side of the road -- 5 miles from her home.

The sheriff is waiting on results from an autopsy to determine how she died.

The family believes someone killed her. And the sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators say she didn't have any obvious physical injuries but she wasn't wearing all of her clothes.

"I forgive them, I forgive them for what they've done," Faith's brother Gabriel told ABC11. "It's a very hard thing for me to do because I don't want to do that. But that's the right thing."

The family is pleading with the person or people involved to come forward.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Faith's daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

Faith's funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh. The wake begins at 12 p.m.
