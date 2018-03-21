  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

2 suspected MS-13 gang members wanted for murder in Virginia arrested in Raleigh

From left, Dennis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, Erick Yomar Contreras-Navarr (Wake County Detention Center)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two men linked to a murder in Virginia have been arrested in North Carolina.

Court documents show Raleigh Police arrested Erick Contreras-Navarr and Dennis Espinal-Alvares in Wilson next to the Maplewood Cemetery.

Police said they're both wanted for murder in Prince William County in Virginia just outside Washington, DC, after a body was found in a burning car four days ago.

Contreras-Navarr, 23, of Wilson, and Espinal-Alvares, 19, of Raleigh, were both arrested in the 600 block of Whitehead Avenue in Wilson.

Prince William County Police discovered the body inside a burning vehicle on March 16 in Woodbridge. Examination of the victim's body later suggested the case was a homicide.

The victim's identity is not yet known. Police said because the body was so badly burned, DNA analysis will be used to determine the identity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wake county newsu.s. & worldnorth carolina newswilson county newsmurderRaleighWilson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos