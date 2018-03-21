  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Florida woman accused of gouging her mother's eyes out during her murder

Woman accused of killing her mom, gouging her eyes out (KTRK)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida --
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death and gouged her eyes out while high, authorities in Florida said.

Camille Balla was arrested in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, accused of her mother's death.

WPBF reports Balla allegedly called a co-worker, saying that she may have killed her mom, Francisco Monteiro-Balla.

According to an affidavit, the co-worker went over to Balla's home and found her covered in blood. Authorities were then called.

At the home, deputies found the body of Balla's mother in the garage with her eyeballs found in a cardboard box.

Documents stated Balla told deputies she had smoked some marijuana that she believed was laced with either PCP or a synthetic drug.

A judge on Monday ordered Balla to undergo a mental health evaluation. She is in jail without bond.
