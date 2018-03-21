  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

EMBED </>More Videos

A person shot during an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake has died from the injuries he/she sustained, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Perchick
TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A person shot during an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake has died from the injuries he/she sustained, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

Gunfire ensued after the Person County Sheriff's Office tried to serve an eviction notice in Timberlake.



Authorities at the Person County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the incident began when officers responded to an eviction call Tuesday morning on Antioch Church Road.

Details of what happened remain unclear, but eventually, shots were fired.

A witness told ABC11 he heard gunshots about 11 a.m. as he was walking onto his deck. He said the gunfire lasted only seconds.

READ MORE: Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

No law officers were hurt in the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Gunfire ensued after the Person County Sheriff's Office tried to serve an eviction notice in Timberlake.



SBI is leading the investigation.

In a statement, the SBI released few details, saying only that: "The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Timberlake area of Person County involving the Person County Sheriff's Office."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingperson county newsman shotTimberlakePerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video