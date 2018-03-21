  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Yurtseven leaving Wolfpack basketball

Omer Yurtseven had career highs in points, field goals made and three-pointers made for the Wolfpack, with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting including 5-of-6 from three. (Gerry Broome)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Omer Yurtseven's N.C. State career has come to an end. The school released a statement today from head coach Kevin Keatts:


Yurtseven moving on is hardly surprising. I was a bit stunned when he returned last year, to be quite honest.

To his credit, Yurtseven came back, worked and made himself into a legitimate force in league play, earning third-team All-ACC honors after the season.

You don't have to be an NBA scout to spot his obvious talents -- a sweet shooting touch, soft hands, and smooth athleticism.

Likewise, it's not hard to spot the areas he needs to improve. He's not exactly rugged and his rebounding numbers, for me, should be much better.

Yurtseven had only six double-digit rebounding games in 33 outings this year (Seven in 55 games all told).

As an agile seven-footer, that doesn't cut it. His propensity for fouling didn't help either. Thirteen times the big man finished a game saddled with four or more fouls.

His last game for the Pack was eminently forgettable. Two points, two rebounds, two turnovers and five fouls vs Seton Hall in just 14 minutes of action.

All that said - Omer Yurtseven leaves as one of the most intriguing players to pass through the Triangle. You didn't have to speak to him much to realize he was intensely intelligent.

His flawless English blew me away from the beginning. He's one of those players you find yourself watching and know he's a pro. Maybe a better pro than college player.

While Keatts' statement mentions transferring as a possibility, that seems a remote likelihood at best. Yurtseven should be cashing checks next year. It's now up to him how large those checks will be.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos