REAL ESTATE

What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?

400 W North St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're on the prowl for a new place or not, sometimes it can be fun to step inside a deluxe listing to see what kind of homes wealthier folks can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Raleigh's rental market look like these days -- and just how select are the features, given these huge price points?

We combed through local listings in Raleigh via rental website Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

301 Fayetteville St., #3206 (Central)




To start, there's this gigantic, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo over at 301 Fayetteville St. in Central. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in Raleigh is roughly $1,800 / month, this castle is currently priced at $5,887 / month.

In this furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island for two, floor-to-ceiling windows and ample natural light. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, a fitness center, storage space and a residence lounge. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this voluminous home.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2640 St Marys St. (Glenwood)




Then, there's this 5,150-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo, situated at 2640 St Marys St. in Glenwood. The property is currently priced at $4,500 / month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

In this spacious property, you can expect hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, high ceilings, a pool table and granite countertops. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Residing in this expansive mansion isn't all-inclusive: pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 W North St., #1606 (North Central)



Finally, take a look at this fabulous, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo over at 400 W North St. in North Central that is currently going for $3,650 / month.

The unit features large windows, hardwood floors, a private balcony, ample closet space, a walk-in shower, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The building comes with garage parking, a roof deck and an outdoor pool. As luxurious as this house might seem, pets are not admissible.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
