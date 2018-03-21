  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was wounded in a Wednesday evening shooting. The suspect is in custody.

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
Just hours after Henderson city leaders reached out to Gov. Roy Cooper's office for assistance after a burst of deadly shootings in the city, more gun violence erupted.

The latest was more of a domestic dispute, Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington told ABC11

The incident happened Wednesday evening on Young Avenue. The victim managed to walk a block up the road to Belle Street close to the Post Office for help.

A suspect is in custody, the mayor said. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Late Tuesday night, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in the 400 block of Merriman Street.

Between March 9 and March 20, six people have died in four separate incidents.

The violence prompted city leaders to seek help for their understaffed police department,

Ellington said the police department has 13 openings - more than 20 percent of what would be considered full-staff.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can contact the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimevance county newsgun violenceHendersonVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Henderson city leaders reach out to NC gov. after string of shootings
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Show More
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More Video