COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Iconic Raleigh Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire

EMBED </>More Videos

To thank first responders for all of their hard work fighting the downtown Raleigh fire, the Holiday Inn is hosting a free luncheon. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
To thank first responders for all of their hard work fighting the downtown Raleigh fire, the Holiday Inn is hosting a free luncheon.

The iconic Holiday Inn sits 19 stories tall just off Hillsborough Street. The hotel started construction in 1969, opening to the public in 1970.



"We have people who remember that this is where they got married or this is where their high school prom was," said general manager Tom Dillion.

Though many longtime residents of the Triangle may know of the restaurant, that holds the top floor and that overlooks the city, newcomers to the city may not - it's estimated that 64 people per day move to the area.

The views are inarguably gorgeous, even on a not so gorgeous day, but there was one day in 2017 the skyline of Raleigh glowed brightly. The reason, however, not a good one.

The orange glow reflecting off a smoke-filled sky could be seen all around downtown.

The five-alarm fire led first responders to fight the blaze well into the night. The sight not one far from the Holiday Inn.

RELATED: Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire

Dillion pointed out the window on the left side of the room, "It is directly behind us and you can see the building is starting to come up," he said of where that fire took place.

Now, just over a year later, the hotel, along with numerous other Raleigh businesses, want to say "thank you" to those first responders who kept an already dangerous situation from turning fatal.

"We wanted to honor those first responders who did such a great job and recognize them a year after things settle down," Dillion said.

A luncheon is planned for Thursday, March 29 starting at 11 a.m. at 300 Hillsborough Street.

The meal is free to first responders; the public is invited to attend, though they will have to purchase their own lunch.

Participating companies include Taverna Ale House, DeMo's, The Pit, 42nd St Oyster, and Skyetower Resturant and Lounge.

Big Al's BBQ and Kona Ice, both food trucks, will also be on site.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventslunchfeel goodraleigh newsCommunity CalendarcommunityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
The Great Human Race is set for March 24 in Durham
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Top Video
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
More Video