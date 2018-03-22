VIRAL VIDEO

'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video

EMBED </>More Videos

A Dunn woman is in the social media spotlight after a funny video meme she made went viral. (Celestine Williams)

Kaylee Merchak
DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Dunn woman is in the social media spotlight after a funny video meme she made went viral.

Back in January, Celestine Williams, like all of us, faced the daunting task of waiting for her W2's to arrive.

Knowing it would be a while before she'd get them, the 42-year-old single mother of five decided to poke some fun at the situation.

In the video, an eager Williams is seen dragging a chair out to her mailbox before sitting down, smoking a cigarette.

After a few seconds, she looks around. Then, the impatient taxpayer opens her mailbox, takes a peek inside, reaches in and feels around before slamming the door shut.

Williams posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption "Waiting on them W2's like (emojis) It's been a long time coming."



Her original post has been viewed more than 5 million times and quickly became widespread on Facebook and Twitter as users shared her frustration.



The video was picked up by Joyscribe in February.

Their meme featured Williams with the caption: "Your package has shipped" ... "Me:"

Their post has been viewed more than 21 million times.



Williams said she enjoys making these types of videos, adding that this one was relatable because most Americans are impatient when it comes to their W2's - with good reason.

"I made this video in particular because people from all walks can relate to the situation," she told ABC11.

For her, the video isn't just about going viral - which she happily welcomes - it's about making people laugh and taking a breather from "adulting."

"The video was more so for comedy but It also relates to more real-life issues for some," Williams said. "Laughter is the best medicine. I have so many people tell me that they were feeling down until they see my videos and they just lift their spirits."

This isn't her first video and she said it certainly won't be her last.

While this Harnett County comedian has never done any type of professional stand-up, she said she would one day like to host her own television show.

"Well, to be honest, I am a jack of all trades. I would love to have a career as a motivational speaker, talk show host, or to one day have my own reality show. My goal was to be seen around the world and I have already accomplished that (now) my dream is to make it to Hollywood."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videofeel goodtaxesharnett county newsDunn
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
VIDEO: Five pigs and a pug have a pizza party
More viral video
SOCIETY
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More Society
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Top Video
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
More Video