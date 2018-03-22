Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

Gunfire ensued after the Person County Sheriff's Office tried to serve an eviction notice in Timberlake.

The man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Kent Earl Pittman.Authorities at the Person County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the incident began when officers responded to an eviction call Tuesday morning on Antioch Church Road.READ MORE:Deputies found Pittman sitting on the back porch with a handgun to his head and called for backup.After more than 70 minutes of negotiations, authorities claim Pittman then pointed the weapon at the deputy.Reports show Lt. Ryan Weaver, Sgt. Michael Rogers, and Sgt. Dustin Harris fired at Pittman.He was transported to Duke University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.The SBI is handling the investigation.